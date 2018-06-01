News Release: City Issues Progress Update on April 15 Tornado Recovery

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Issues Progress Update on April 15 Tornado Recovery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2018) – Donations for tornado recovery efforts have surpassed $600,000. These funds are being disbursed to agencies assisting with providing resources to the survivors of the April 15 tornado.

Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing assistance with more than $500,000 going to housing and other needs. To date, FEMA has approved 164 registrations and Housing assistance in the amount of $282,172 with another $219,280 covering Other Needs assistance.

Storm Resources Update:

Residents impacted by the tornado may now call United Way’s 2-1-1 resource and referral line and speak with a live call specialist who can connect them to storm recovery resources.

2-1-1 specialists will be able to answer questions and offer referral services and provide resources. When required, callers will be encouraged to visit direct service locations.

Storm Donation Update:

* Donations are being received by the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and administered under the direction of the City of Greensboro.

* The Greensboro Housing Coalition is managing relocation assistance for nearly 150 households that submitted applications. The agency is using donations for deposits, rent, counseling services, etc.

* The Housing Consultants Group is using funds from the NC Realtors and recovery donations to help eligible homeowners pay their mortgage, help renters pay rent, and assist those impacted with meeting insurance deductibles.

* Community Housing Solutions is using donations to assist with electrical box reconnection and related electric utility needs.

* The Salvation Army has received 75 referrals for assistance in meeting basic needs. The agency has re-housed four families and is assisting six families with locating housing.

* The Salvation Army is allocating donations to provide recovery support services, such as 455 bags of nonperishable food; 118 bags of household supplies; 210 clothing vouchers; Rental assistance; Utility assistance; Hotel vouchers; Gift cards for purchasing supplies to meet basic needs; and GTA bus passes.

