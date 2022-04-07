News Release: City Issues Notice of Elevated 1,4-Dioxane Discharge to South Buffalo Creek

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Elijah Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-6416

City Issues Notice of Elevated 1,4-Dioxane Discharge to South Buffalo Creek

GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2022) – On April 5, the City of Greensboro’s T.Z. Osborne Water Reclamation Facility had an elevated discharge of 1,4-dioxane to South Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. This discharge does not affect Greensboro’s drinking water quality. One result of a split sample recorded a concentration of 52.2 micrograms per liter of 1,4-dioxane and exceeded the City’s Amended Special Order by Consent (SOC) compliance value of 35 micrograms per liter. City staff has notified and is in coordination with the NC Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) and downstream utilities.

Trunkline monitoring, surveillance sampling, and self-monitoring by selected Significant Industrial Users (SIU) has identified a significant source on the Patton Trunkline. The SIU, Lanxess, notified the City today that elevated levels of 1,4-dioxane were found based upon receipt of self-monitoring results. A meeting was held today with Lanxess to discuss next steps. The company is an organic chemical facility that manufactures a variety of formulations. Lanxess does not use or store 1,4-dioxane as a raw material nor does it manufacture 1,4-dioxane as a finished product. The company has been working closely with the City and previous self-monitoring/City sampling results did not indicate elevated concentrations of 1,4-dioxane.

For more information about Greensboro’s 1,4-Dioxane Updates visit this website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/wastewater-system/1-4-dioxane-updates>.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406