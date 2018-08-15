News Release: City Issues More Notices of Violation for Summit Avenue Apartments

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Issues More Notices of Violation for Summit Avenue Apartments

GREENSBORO, NC (August 15, 2018) – The City of Greensboro’s Code Compliance inspectors re-inspected the Summit Avenue Apartments on Monday, August 13, the end date for the 30-day extension period. Based on the re-inspection, one unit is in compliance and 41 units were not repaired and remain in non-compliance with the City’s Minimum Housing Code. In addition to the 41 apartment units, there are three cases that remain non-compliant for violations on the exterior of the buildings.

Overall, 144 violations were cleared following the last inspection in May and 696 remain outstanding. The property owner, ARCO Realty, requested a 30-day extension on Monday, August 13. The request was denied and a Notice of Condemnation was issued to the owner on Wednesday, August 15, for the non-compliant units. The Notice of Condemnation will also be sent to the residents requiring the units to be vacated within 30 days. The units will be re-inspected in another 30 days to ensure that the condemned units are vacant. A $200 civil penalty will be assessed for each non-compliant unit. Additional penalties of $10 per day may be assessed per unit until all repairs are made. All non-compliant units will be referred to the Greensboro Minimum Housing Standards Commission with requests for an order to repair to be issued.

The Greensboro Housing Coalition has been engaged with the residents of the Summit Avenue Apartments and will work with residents to relocate.

