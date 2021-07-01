News Release: City Introduces ‘Deck Pass’ Free Parking Vouchers for Retailers and Restaurants

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Introduces ‘Deck Pass’ Free Parking Vouchers for Retailers and Restaurants

GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2021) – To help encourage continued economic recovery, the City of Greensboro’s Department of Transportation will give retail business and restaurants in the Central Business District free parking vouchers to give to patrons. The Deck Pass program provides free parking in five, City-operated parking decks until the end of the year. To receive a supply of Deck Pass parking vouchers, business owners and managers can register at tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021. The first round of Deck Pass vouchers will be delivered to businesses starting July 12.

The Deck Pass vouchers will be good for up to two free hours of parking from 8 am to 6 pm weekdays. The parking decks are already free for the first hour 8 am to 6 pm weekdays, 6-9 pm weekdays, and 3 am to 9 pm weekends. The vouchers may not be used for on-street metered parking.

Retail business and restaurants that participate in the City’s existing parking validation stamp program are eligible to receive the free vouchers. One Deck Pass voucher is allowed by customer, per parking event.

For more information about Deck Pass, contact Greensboro Parking Enforcement Supervisor Walter Jordan at 336-430-3080 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:parking@greensboro-nc.gov>.

