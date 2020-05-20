News Release: City Installs Solar-powered Car Charging Stations

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Installs Solar-powered Car Charging Stations

GREENSBORO, NC (March 21, 2020) – Greensboro Department of Transportation will install solar-powered electrical vehicle charging stations at two downtown City-owned parking lots beginning Thursday, May 21. After they are installed, the charging-stations will be available free of charge during a pilot test period.

The EV ARC charging stations, manufactured by Envision Solar, will be located in the City-County parking lot, at 201 S. Eugene St., and the City metered lot at the corner of E. Washington St. and S. Davie St. The charging stations were purchased with the help of a $122,000 Clean Fuel Advanced Technology (CFAT) grant from the NCSU’s NC Clean Energy Technology Center. The CFAT project is supported with federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) funds provided by the NC Department of Transportation with the purpose of reducing transportation-related emissions in eligible NC counties.

The EV ARC stations are independent of the electrical grid and no construction is necessary to install them. They are capable of storing enough solar energy to charge up to 225 miles of electric vehicle driving per day, according to the manufacturer. Installation should be complete by Friday, May 22.

These are the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations offered by Greensboro. The City also has electric vehicle charging stations at the Greene Street Parking Deck and the Elm-Greene parking lot.

