News Release: City Inspected and Condemned the Dixie Building in Downtown Greensboro

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City Inspected and Condemned the Dixie Building in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – The City of Greensboro has inspected and condemned the Dixie Building, 201 S. Elm St. The Greensboro Fire Department evacuated the building and all the building’s utilities have been disconnected, per protocol. Inspectors and structural engineers are currently inspecting the building.
February One Place is closed between Elm and Davie streets.
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Twitter
YouTube
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.