News Release: City Inspected and Condemned the Dixie Building in Downtown Greensboro

City Inspected and Condemned the Dixie Building in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2018) – The City of Greensboro has inspected and condemned the Dixie Building, 201 S. Elm St. The Greensboro Fire Department evacuated the building and all the building’s utilities have been disconnected, per protocol. Inspectors and structural engineers are currently inspecting the building.

February One Place is closed between Elm and Davie streets.

