News Release: City Hosts Virtual Projected Projects Workshop for Contractors on August 23

City Hosts Virtual Projected Projects Workshop for Contractors on August 23

HIGH POINT, NC (August 9, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is hosting a virtual workshop for contractors from 5:30-7:30 pm, Monday, August 23 via Zoom. Staff will provide an overview of forecasted City projects and contracting opportunities.

The event is free, but registration is required<us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYud-mvrT0iGtxG3-goFcudL9w-Omny7RiC> by August 20. Once registered, you will receive the Zoom link.

Questions? Contact the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion at 336-373-7980.

