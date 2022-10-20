News Release: City Hosts MWBE Disparity Study Informational Meeting November 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Hosts MWBE Disparity Study Informational Meeting November 9

GREENSBORO, NC (October 20, 2022) – The City of Greensboro and consulting firm Griffin and Strong, PC will host an informational meeting about a planned disparity study, which will analyze City procurement practices relative to minority-owned, women-owned, and disadvantaged businesses. The meeting will be held virtually from 1-2:30 pm, Wednesday, November 9. Join online at bit.ly/3yxH173.

This session will provide an overview of the disparity study and give participants an opportunity to ask questions and discuss how they can participate.

To learn more about Griffin and Story and disparity studies, visit www.gspclaw.com<www.gspclaw.com>. Learn more about the City of Greensboro Minority and Business Enterprise program at www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE<www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE>.

