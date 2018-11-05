News Release: City Hosts Job Readiness Fair on November 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Hosts Job Readiness Fair on November 14

GREENSBORO, NC (November 5, 2018) – The City of Greensboro, in conjunction with the NC Works Career Center, is hosting a Community Job Readiness Fair from 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, November 14 at the NC Works Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd.

City staff and recruiters will be on site to assist anyone interested in how to navigate the application process and discuss current and future job openings.

For more information on the job fair, contact Maria Hicks-Few, equity and inclusion officer with the City’s Human Resources Department, at 336-373-2657 or via e-mail<mailto:Maria.Hicks-Few@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=Community%20Job%20Readiness%20Fair>.

