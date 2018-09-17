News Release: City Hosts Golf Tournament to Support Local United Way on September 28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Doug Hanks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7739

City Hosts Golf Tournament to Support Local United Way on September 28

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is hosting the third annual United Way Benefit Classic Golf tournament at 8:30 am, Friday, September 28 at Greensboro National Golf Club, 330 Niblick Dr., Summerfield, NC. This event is part of a joint fundraising effort between City and Guilford County employees to raise money for the United Way of Greater Greensboro. Registration is $55 for individual golfers, which includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, lunch and awards for the top three placing teams.

Each year, City employees raise funds by donating money and holding fundraisers in order to make an impact and help those in the Greensboro community. Last year, the City raised more than $163,000 for the United Way of Greater Greensboro.

The 18-hole captains’ choice tournament begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 am and each team consists of four golfers. A lunch will follow the tournament. There will be contests such as closest to the pin and longest drive.

City staff is seeking players, sponsors and volunteers to help with the event. Singles and doubles are welcomed and will be paired with other players prior to the tournament. For more information or to register, contact Doug Hanks with the Information Technology Department at 336-373-7739 or Doug.hanks@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Doug.hanks@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Sarah Healy, Internal Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3763

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.