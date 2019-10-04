News Release: City Hosts Final Community Meeting for Police Chief Input on October 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Hosts Final Community Meeting for Police Chief Input on October 7

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is hosting its final public comment meeting regarding the hiring of the next chief of police at 6:30 pm, Monday, October 7 at the Shiloh Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1210 S. Eugene St.

An online survey<www.empliant.com/survey/FEB7DB9A4-AEAF-9746-F5AC/> from Developmental Associates, which is managing the search and hiring process of the City’s police chief position, is also through Monday, October 7.

On August 9, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement from the department, effective January 31, 2020.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.