News Release: City Hosts Final Community Meeting for Police Chief Input on October 7

Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
City Hosts Final Community Meeting for Police Chief Input on October 7
GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is hosting its final public comment meeting regarding the hiring of the next chief of police at 6:30 pm, Monday, October 7 at the Shiloh Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1210 S. Eugene St.
An online survey<www.empliant.com/survey/FEB7DB9A4-AEAF-9746-F5AC/> from Developmental Associates, which is managing the search and hiring process of the City’s police chief position, is also through Monday, October 7.
On August 9, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement from the department, effective January 31, 2020.
