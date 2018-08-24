News Release: City Hosts Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Hosts Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 15

GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is hosting its eighth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 9 am, Saturday, September 15 to honor the multitude of public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center. Residents are invited to participate in the event at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St.

Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs – the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11. While the event is free, donations will be accepted and presented three charities: the Special Olympics, Ignite the Spirit and TLC fund.

“This event has become an incredible way for us to come together as a community to remember those who lost their lives on September 11,” says Greensboro Fire Chief Bobby Nugent. “What started out as a way for us to remember though has grown into an event that is much more than that. Our 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now a very popular community event, fundraiser, and let’s be honest, it’s a great workout.”

Registration begins at 7:30 am on September 15. Specially designed event t-shirts will be available at the event for $10 along with other merchandise. For more information or to learn how to donate, contact Brent Gerald at 336-430-6041.

