News Release: City Hosts Dark Web Threat Project for Greensboro Businesses on November 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Hosts Dark Web Threat Project for Greensboro Businesses on November 14

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2019) – Is your business prepared for the threats of the dark web? If not, the City of Greensboro’s Information Technology Department is inviting local businesses to participate in its Dark Web Threat Intelligence Sharing project, conducted with students from NC A&T State University and Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC), and local FBI agents from 2-4 pm, Thursday, November 14 at HQ Greensboro, 111 W. Lewis St. The event is free, but registration<www.eventbrite.com/e/dark-web-threat-intelligence-information-sharing-event-tickets-77511951333> is requested.

During the event, attendees will be shown how they can benefit from research, analysis, and information discovered on the dark web, meet with City staff, students and faculty from both institutions, and hear from local FBI agents about the impact of cyber breaches on businesses in Greensboro.

“After the event, local businesses will have the opportunity to join our project for a small fee that will support the software and tools needed to run the program,” said Jane Nickles, chief information officer for the City of Greensboro. “The benefits of this program for local businesses is immeasurable. Our team checks the dark web for credentials to safeguard a business and looks for system vulnerabilities and employee data, such as credit card information and social security numbers.”

As a team, the students, City staff, and FBI agents, will work together to conduct research for participating businesses to determine if there is information on the dark web that may potentially be used by hackers to compromise their computer systems, causing reputational and financial damage.

“In addition to helping local businesses, this also helps the City grow talent in cyber security, which is a difficult field to find local talent,” added Nickles. “This program also grows collaboration between the City, our local institutions, and the FBI around cyber security.”

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.