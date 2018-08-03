News Release: City Fact Sheet Published by Planning Department

City Fact Sheet Published by Planning Department

GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2018) – The Planning Department has released an update to an annual favorite: the City Fact Sheet. The City Fact Sheet details some of the most requested numbers related to Greensboro, like its population and total budget. It also highlights the magnitude of the City’s infrastructure, like miles of paved streets, sidewalks, and water lines.

The fact sheet and other statistical information can be found on www.greensboro-nc.gov/Statistics.

