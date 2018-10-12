News Release: City Facilities Closed Due to Tropical Storm Michael

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Facilities Closed Due to Tropical Storm Michael

GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is working to respond to the impacts of Tropical Storm Michael. Some City facilities are without power, have downed trees or flooding.

Guilford Metro 911 received 1,463 emergency calls and 913 non-emergency calls Thursday, October 11, between 10 am and 6 pm as the storm passed through the city. Residents are urged to use caution if they need to move around the city today, as there are still intersections without power.

City Facility Closures and Updates for Friday, October 12:

* Horse Pen Creek from Jessup Grove Road to Drawbridge Parkway is closed due to a section of road washing out. Access to Caldwell Academy and Greensboro Montesorri School will be from the south on Horse Pen Creek Road.

* All watershed trails are closed until further notice.

* Lake Brandt, Higgins, and Townsend are closed today.

* The Bog Garden is closed through Monday, October 15.

* The Greensboro Arboretum, Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, and Gateway Gardens will be closed until 12 noon today, or until pathways and walkways can be cleared.

* All regional parks (Barber, Country, Hester, Keeley and Price) are open; however, some areas are without power and restrooms may be unavailable.

* Gillespie Golf Course is closed until 12 noon today. Conditions will be assessed at that time and a determination will be made as to the course’s status.

* Griffin and Lewis Recreation Centers will be closed today, as there is no power at the facilities. These sites will reopen once power is restored.

* Forest Lawn Cemetery will be closed until 2 pm.

