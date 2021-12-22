News Release: City ERAP Funding Dashboard Now Online

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City ERAP Funding Dashboard Now Online

GREENSBORO, NC (December 22, 2021) – Want to know how the City of Greensboro has administered its federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds since March? Check out this online dashboard<greensboro.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/64a18010cb19472db608127d5af351e1>.

Statistics available on the dashboard include total Greensboro households assisted through the City’s ERAP, the amount of federal funding allocated to the City and how much remains, and how funds were dispersed Greensboro-wide and by City Council district.

For information about how the City’s ERAP program has been conducted, visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/housing-services/resources-for-emergency-assistance/cares-act-funding-for-housing>.

