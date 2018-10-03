News Release: City Employee Recognized with Human Resources Professional of the Year Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Employee Recognized with Human Resources Professional of the Year Award

GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2018) – The North Carolina Society of Human Resources Management (NCSHRM) presented Maria Hicks-Few, the City of Greensboro’s Equity and Inclusion Officer, with the Richard “Dick” Peoples HR Professional of the Year Award. The award is given in recognition of an individual’s service to the HR community, services to the HR profession, leadership in the business community, and service to the civic community within the past calendar year.

Hicks-Few received the EEO/AA practitioner of the Year award in 2016 from the Triangle Industry Liaison Group (TILG) for her contributions and commitment to promoting equal opportunity and affirmative action in employment. She also helped the City to achieve an 82 out of 100 possible points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI). This marked the third consecutive year Greensboro placed first amount all cities in North and South Carolina.

NCSHRM<ncshrm.site-ym.com/> works to advance the HR profession and serve the HR professional by providing diverse resources, innovative leadership and development opportunities.

