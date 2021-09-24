News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts September 30 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Councilmember Wells Hosts September 30 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2021) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6-8:30 pm, Thursday, September 30 on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.

Topics for the town hall include: redistricting, elections, code enforcement, planning and zoning, and an update from police. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session with Councilmember Wells.

Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.

