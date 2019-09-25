News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts October 3 Town Hall Meeting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Councilmember Wells Hosts October 3 Town Hall Meeting

GREENSBORO, NC (September 25, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a town hall meeting from 6:30-8 pm, Thursday, October 3 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.

The City’s Budget and Evaluation Department will make a Participatory Budgeting (PB) presentation and offer voting on PB projects. Residents will also have the opportunity to offer feedback regarding the hiring of a new Chief of Police. The meeting will also cover a District 2 update and community concerns.

Any individual with a disability who needs an interpreter or other auxiliary aids, contact Community Relations at 336-373-2723. Please make the request 3-5 days prior to the meeting. For additional information or assistance, please contact Donna Gray, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov>.

