News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts October 18 Town Hall Meeting

Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

City Councilmember Wells Hosts October 18 Town Hall Meeting

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2018) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a town hall meeting from 6:30-8 pm, Thursday, October 18 in the auditorium of Union Square Campus, 124 E. Gate City Blvd.

The town hall provides an opportunity for District 2 residents an opportunity to address concerns, receive an update on Cure Violence, hear about District 2 projects, see a presentation on the Welfare Reform Liaison Project and view the #InvestEast video. Council member Wells will also answer questions.

