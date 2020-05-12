News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts May 28 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Councilmember Wells Hosts May 28 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

GREENSBORO, NC (May 12, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6:30-8 pm, Thursday, May 28 on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.

Topics for the town hall include an update on the 2020 US Census, safety and rules as it applies to Phase II of the Governor’s plans to re-open the state, updates from the City, and virtual library programs.

Anyone interested in participating must send an email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov> to request the Zoom invitation from Councilmember Wells.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.