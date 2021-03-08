News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts March 18 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Councilmember Wells Hosts March 18 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2021) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6-8:30 pm, Thursday, March 18 on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.

Topics for the town hall include: 2021 City Council goals, an update from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, a report from the Neighborhood Development Department, information on Love Your Block, an update on infill development, a Covid-19 update and vaccination information from Cone Health. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session with Councilmember Wells.

Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request the Zoom invitation from Councilmember Wells.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.