News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts March 18 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

City Councilmember Wells Hosts March 18 Virtual Town Hall Meeting
GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2021) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6-8:30 pm, Thursday, March 18 on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.
Topics for the town hall include: 2021 City Council goals, an update from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, a report from the Neighborhood Development Department, information on Love Your Block, an update on infill development, a Covid-19 update and vaccination information from Cone Health. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session with Councilmember Wells.
Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request the Zoom invitation from Councilmember Wells.
