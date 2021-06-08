News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts June 17 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Councilmember Wells Hosts June 17 Virtual Town Hall Meeting

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2021) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6-8:30 pm, Thursday, June 17 on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.

Topics for the town hall include: an update from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James; introductions on projects such as Peeler Recreation Center, community gardens, the Community Mural Project and Love Your Block; genetic counseling; and how District 2 is changing. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session with Councilmember Wells.

Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.

