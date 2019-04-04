News Release: City Councilmember Wells Hosts April 18 Town Hall Meeting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
City Councilmember Wells Hosts April 18 Town Hall Meeting
GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Dr. Goldie Wells, is hosting a town hall meeting from 6:30-8 pm, Thursday, April 18 in the auditorium of Union Square Campus, 124 E. Gate City Blvd.
The town hall provides an opportunity for District 2 residents an opportunity to address concerns, ask questions and get updates from Councilmember Wells.
