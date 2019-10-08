News Release: City Councilmember Thurm Hosts October 21 District 5 Town Hall Meeting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Councilmember Thurm Hosts October 21 District 5 Town Hall Meeting

GREENSBORO, NC (October 8, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 5 representative, Tammi Thurm, is hosting a town hall meeting from 6-7:30 pm, Monday, October 21 at the Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and At-Large Councilmember Marikay Abuzuatier will also be in attendance.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite District 5 Participatory Budget projects at the meeting.

Any individual with a disability who needs an interpreter or other auxiliary aids, contact Community Relations at 336-373-2723. Please make the request 3-5 days prior to the meeting. For additional information or assistance, please contact Donna Gray, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov>.

