News Release: City Councilmember Thurm Hosts “Community Conversation” on April 22

City Councilmember Thurm Hosts “Community Conversation” on April 22

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 5 representative, Tammi Thurm, is hosting a “Community Conversation” from 6-7:30 pm, Monday, April 22 at Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

This event provides an opportunity for the residents of District 5 to speak with their City Council representative, share what is important to you, ask questions, and meet your neighbors. Councilperson At-Large Michelle Kennedy will also join Thurm.

