News Release: City Councilmember Outling Hosts Virtual Meeting on February 17

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Councilmember Outling Hosts Virtual Meeting on February 17

GREENSBORO, NC (February 11, 2021) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a virtual meeting on Zoom at 6 pm, Wednesday, February 17, to discuss the next steps and answer questions from residents about the approved W. Cone Boulevard rezoning. To request an invitation to the meeting, email CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov>. Representatives from the City’s Planning Department will also be available at the meeting.

In November, City Council approved rezoning portions of W. Cone Boulevard and Cleburne Street from Residential Single Family to Conditional District Residential Multifamily for the development of up to 480 apartments. a

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.