News Release: City Councilmember Outling Hosts October 11 “Java with Justin”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City Councilmember Outling Hosts October 11 “Java with Justin”
GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a “Java with Justin” meeting at 8:30 am, Friday, October 11 at Dolce Aroma, 233 N. Elm St. The community meeting provides an opportunity for District 3 residents to meet Outling and ask questions in a casual atmosphere.
