News Release: City Councilmember Outling Hosts March 15 “Java with Justin”

City Councilmember Outling Hosts March 15 “Java with Justin”

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a “Java with Justin” meeting at 8 am, Friday, March 15 at Dolce Aroma, 233 N. Elm St. The community meeting provides an opportunity for District 3 residents to meet Outling and ask questions in a casual atmosphere.

