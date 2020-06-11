News Release: City Councilmember Outling Hosts June 12 ‘Java with Justin’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Councilmember Outling Hosts June 12 ‘Java with Justin’

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2020) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting “Java with Justin” via Facebook at noon, Friday, June 12 at www.Facebook.com/joutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for all Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions. Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.

