News Release: City Councilmember Outling Hosts June 12 ‘Java with Justin’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City Councilmember Outling Hosts June 12 ‘Java with Justin’
GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2020) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting “Java with Justin” via Facebook at noon, Friday, June 12 at www.Facebook.com/joutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for all Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions. Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.