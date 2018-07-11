News Release: City Councilmember Outling Hosts July 13 “Java with Justin”

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Councilmember Outling Hosts July 13 “Java with Justin”

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2018) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a “Java with Justin” meeting at 8:30 am, Friday, July 13 at Dolce Aroma, 233 N. Elm St. The community meeting provides an opportunity for District 3 residents to meet Outling and ask questions in a casual atmosphere.

