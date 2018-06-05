News Release: City Council Officially Selects David Parrish as City Manager

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Officially Selects David Parrish as City Manager

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2018) – During its Tuesday, June 5 meeting, Greensboro City Council selected Interim City manager David Parrish as City Manager, effective immediately. Parrish has served in the interim role since March 20 after former City Manager Jim Westmoreland announced his retirement.

Prior to serving as the interim city manager, Parrish was an assistant city manager since November 2012. He came to the City of Greensboro after serving as deputy city manager for the City of Danville, VA. With Greensboro, Parrish has overseen the City’s field operations, engineering and inspections, planning, Guilford Metro 911, water resources, transportation, and fire departments.

“I am honored to move into the role of City Manager and appreciative of the support from City Council,” said Parrish. “Greensboro is home for me. My first job was a park attendant at Bryan Park. Now I’m raising my family here. I’m invested. I am excited to be a part of our City team serving this great community.”

Parrish is an alumnus of Northeast Guilford High School and graduated from UNCG with a bachelor’s in recreation, parks and tourism in 2000. He earned his graduate degree in public administration from UNC Chapel Hill in 2005.

As the city manager, Parrish will receive a salary of $194,260, along with a monthly executive allowance of $1,000.

