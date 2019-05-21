News Release: City Council Names Charles Watts as City Attorney

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Names Charles Watts as City Attorney

(GREENSBORO, NC – May 21, 2019) – Greensboro City Council voted today to appoint Charles Watts as the new City Attorney, effective June 1. Watts succeeds Jim Hoffman, who has served in the interim capacity since October 2018 and is returning to private practice.

Watts brings more than 30 years of legal experience in both private and public sectors to the position, including serving as the Deputy Secretary and General Counsel for the NC Department of Transportation since 2017. Prior to NCDOT, he has also worked at The Banks Law Firm, Charles D. Watts Attorney at Law, NC Mutual Life Insurance Company, and as an assistant professor of law at Vanderbilt University.

Watts received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his MBA from Indiana University and his law degree from Howard Law School.

