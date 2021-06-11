News Release: City Council Meetings to Partially Open to the Public on July 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Meetings to Partially Open to the Public on July 13

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2021) – Beginning Tuesday, July 13, Greensboro City Council meetings will be partially opened for residents. Until then, all regular or special City Council meetings and work sessions will continue to be held as hybrid meetings.

On July 13, only a limited number of residents will be allowed inside the Council Chamber. Residents will be allowed inside specifically for their agenda item must exit immediately after the item is discussed or voted on, allowing others to enter under the limited capacity model. Masks will be required for all attendees. Residents are encouraged to continue to participate virtually.

Anyone interested in speaking on an agenda item or being a speaker from the floor during a hybrid meeting must submit comments or a request to speak using this online form<form.jotform.com/202643500426041>. Deadline for submissions is 5 pm the day prior to a meeting. Presentations for Council must be submitted via email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov> after registering to speak.

Greensboro City Council meetings are available via the Greensboro Television Network (GTN) live on Spectrum channel 13 with a digital cable box, NorthState channel 31, and AT&T U-verse channel 99. GTN is also available on the Roku streaming platform by going to “add channels” and searching for Greensboro Television Network. Lastly, GTN can be streamed live on the City’s website<greensboro.granicus.com/player/camera/3?publish_id=99&autostart=1&redirect=true>.

