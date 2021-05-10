News Release: City Council Hosts Two Virtual Town Hall Meetings on Safety Ordinance

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Hosts Two Virtual Town Hall Meetings on Safety Ordinance

GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2021) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the Greensboro City Council will host two virtual town hall meetings to get input on the creation and implementation of a safety/security ordinance, focused on nightlife safety issues. The meetings will take place on Zoom from 2-3 pm, Monday, April 26, and from 5:30-6:30 pm, Monday, May 10. Each speaker signed up will have three minutes to share their thoughts.

“We will hold future meetings to address additional areas of concern identified by the Greensboro Police Department, City council and the community,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We will use the input gathered at these meetings to develop a comprehensive Greensboro Safety ordinance.”

Dates: Monday, April 26, 2-3 pm

Zoom: Link<us02web.zoom.us/j/83957231739?pwd=Uy8wcWNrZ0MyK2ErUmUvekN3OUZBdz09>

Zoom: Link<us02web.zoom.us/j/86598954346?pwd=dDVsUVN2Nk96SEpkemkzUEgxMkw3dz09>

