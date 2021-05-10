News Release: City Council Hosts Two Virtual Town Hall Meetings on Safety Ordinance

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City Council Hosts Two Virtual Town Hall Meetings on Safety Ordinance
GREENSBORO, NC (April 16, 2021) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the Greensboro City Council will host two virtual town hall meetings to get input on the creation and implementation of a safety/security ordinance, focused on nightlife safety issues. The meetings will take place on Zoom from 2-3 pm, Monday, April 26, and from 5:30-6:30 pm, Monday, May 10. Each speaker signed up will have three minutes to share their thoughts.
“We will hold future meetings to address additional areas of concern identified by the Greensboro Police Department, City council and the community,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We will use the input gathered at these meetings to develop a comprehensive Greensboro Safety ordinance.”
Dates: Monday, April 26, 2-3 pm
Zoom: Link<us02web.zoom.us/j/83957231739?pwd=Uy8wcWNrZ0MyK2ErUmUvekN3OUZBdz09>
Zoom: Link<us02web.zoom.us/j/86598954346?pwd=dDVsUVN2Nk96SEpkemkzUEgxMkw3dz09>
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.