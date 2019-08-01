News Release: City Council Hosts August 5 Meeting at Union Square Campus

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Council Hosts August 5 Meeting at Union Square Campus

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2019) – The Greensboro City Council is hosting its August 5 town hall meeting at 5:30 pm in the auditorium at Union Square Campus, 124 E. Gate City Blvd.

Any individual with a disability who needs an interpreter or other auxiliary aids, contact Community Relations at 336-373-2723. Please make the request 3-5 days prior to the meeting. For additional information or assistance, please contact Donna Gray, ADA Coordinator, 336-373-2723 or donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:donna.gray@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.