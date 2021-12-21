News Release: City Council Hires New City Manager

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Hires New City Manager

GREENSBORO, NC (December 21, 2021) – At its December 21 meeting, the Greensboro City Council voted to hire Taiwo (Tai) Jaiyeoba as City Manager, effective February 1, 2022. Jaiyeoba succeeds David Parrish who resigned from the position on June 30 and Chris Wilson who has served as interim City Manager.

Jaiyeoba comes to Greensboro from the City of Charlotte where he currently serves in a dual capacity as Assistant City Manager and director of the Planning, Design and Development Department. He is a member of Charlotte’s Executive Leadership team, providing support to the departments of Planning, Transportation and Charlotte Area Transit Services.

“After an extensive, national search, the City Council selected Mr. Jaiyeoba due to his experience and willingness to lead Greensboro,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “I look forward to the innovative ideas and outside perspective.”

Interim City Manager Wilson will remain in his current position, continuing to serve as the City’s chief negotiator on pending economic development opportunities. Jaiyeoba, who is on vacation with his family, will travel to Greensboro for the January 18 City Council meeting for a formal introduction and media availability.

Jaiyeoba spearheaded efforts to address Charlotte’s growth in an equitable, sustainable and livable manner. He led several transformative initiatives over the past three years, such as development of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the Unified Development ordinance, the Transit Oriented Development ordinance, Corridors of Opportunities program, the proposed multi-million dollar Transformational Mobility Network plan – strengthening the City’s ability to create more affordable housing options, while maintaining an economically competitive environment.

“I’m excited for Taiwo and his family and I know he’s going to be very successful in Greensboro,” Charlotte City Manager Marcus D. Jones said. “It’s a bittersweet moment for us to see Taiwo leave, but I’m proud of the work that he’s accomplished here – particularly in the team that he built, and I’m grateful for his friendship and for his service to the residents of Charlotte.”

Jaiyeoba currrently serves as a National Board member of Railvolution, an organization that envisions America’s cities and regions transformed into livable places – healthy, economically vibrant, socially equitable and environmentally sustainable.

Jaiyeoba’s multiple awards include: American Institute of Architects 2020 Laurel Award and the UNC Charlotte Inaugural Urban Design 2020 Urbies Award.

Prior to Charlotte, he served as Director of the Sacramento Regional Transit District in California, and Director of Planning and Development in Grand Rapids, MI.

Jaiyeoba earned his bachelor’s degree in Geography, and his Master of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning, from Ife University in Nigeria, as well as graduating from the MIT Sloan School of Management in Leadership.

