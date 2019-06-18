News Release: City Council Approves FY 2019-20 Budget

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Approves FY 2019-20 Budget

GREENSBORO, NC (June 18, 2018) – During its June 18 meeting, Greensboro City Council approved a $566.1 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. This budget includes a property tax rate increase of three cents to 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation. The City’s last property tax increase was 11 years ago, the Fiscal Year 2007-08 budget.

Included in this budget are improvements to further strengthen transportation, M/WBE, libraries, zoning, Parks and Recreation’s Plan Plan2Play Master Plan and the Greensboro Science Center.

Residents will also see a $2.50 per month per household fee allowing the City to continue its recycling program. Water and sewer rates increase by four percent for both customers inside and outside the city limits, letting the City continue to commit to improving its water quality and infrastructure. The average bill for a customer inside the city limits will increase $1.81 per month, while the average bill for a customer outside the city limits will increase $4.52 per month. Despite the increase, Greensboro residents still maintain one of the lowest rates in North Carolina.

