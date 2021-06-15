News Release: City Council Approves Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Approves Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2021) – At its June 15 meeting, the Greensboro City Council adopted the $620 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget maintains the current City property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and water and sewer fees are increasing 4.5 percent. It also includes an Access GSO fare increase of 50 cents, beginning in January 2022.

The budget restores nearly $5 million in operating funds cut last year due to the pandemic, including critical areas such as facility maintenance and programming. The adopted budget also includes new positions in several priority service areas. The Police Department added five new homicide detectives, a victim advocate, and a crime analyst in December and will add eight more officer positions in Fiscal Year 2021-22. The budget also includes additional new positions in the Fire, Parks and Recreation, Water Resources and Human Rights Departments and the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program.

The adopted budget will be published at www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget<www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget> in July.

