News Release: City Council Approves Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Council Approves Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – At its June 16 meeting, the Greensboro City Council adopted the $602 million budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. The fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget maintains the current City property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and water and sewer fees will remain the same.

To make up for an expected loss of sales tax revenue due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget includes a reduction in building maintenance projects, debt service contributions, and outside agency support, as well delays to some programs. It also defers the $500,000 in Participatory Budgeting Greensboro projects for one year. Greensboro Transit Authority will implement fixed route and paratransit changes to forgo a fare increase beginning October 1.

The budget does not include any reduction in benefitted positions.

The adopted budget will be published at www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget<www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget> in July.

