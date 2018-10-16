News Release: City Council Appoints Jim Hoffman as Interim City Attorney

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Council Appoints Jim Hoffman as Interim City Attorney

(GREENSBORO, NC – October 16, 2018) – At its October 16 meeting, Greensboro City Council appointed Jim Hoffman, a partner with the Greensboro-based law firm Hoffman Koenig Hering, as interim City Attorney, effective October 22.

Hoffman is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he was selected as First Captain, Commander of the Corps of Cadets, and served five years of active duty before receiving his law degree from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law from the College of William & Mary. In his 25 years of legal service, Hoffman has served as vice president and associate general counsel for a Fortune 250 company and as a city attorney in the state of Virginia. Hoffman is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, and is licensed to practice in several jurisdictions, including North Carolina.

On October 2, the Greensboro City Council accepted the resignation of City Attorney Tom Carruthers. Jamiah Waterman has served as the acting City Attorney.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.