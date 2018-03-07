City Council appeals gag order

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Appeals Court Ordered Confidentiality

GREENSBORO, NC (March 7, 2018) – At its March 6 meeting, the Greensboro City Council met in closed session and unanimously decided to appeal a previous Court ruling requiring each member to sign a confidentiality agreement prior to reviewing body worn camera footage to the NC Court of Appeals. Council believes the ability to review and discuss these issues is necessary to advance the compelling public interests of this topic.

On September 10, 2016, Aaron Garrett, Alfonzo Thomas III, Zared Jones, and Clifton Ruffin were involved in an incident with members of the Greensboro Police Department. Jones filed a complaint about the incident on August 24, 2017. The police department reviewed and determined that no officers violated departmental policies or procedures. In February 2018, the Police Community Review Board reviewed the matter and upheld the ruling of the police department.

The City received a Court order allowing Council to review the body worn camera footage of this incident. The Superior Court’s Order though effectively restrained Council from commenting publically on the video.

