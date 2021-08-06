News Release: City Council and Commission Meetings Return to Virtual Format

[A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated]

City Council and Commission Meetings Return to Virtual Format

GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2021) – Effective immediately, all meetings of the Greensboro City Council, boards and commissions will be conducted virtually in response to growing numbers of the COVID-19 Delta variant and to prevent its possible spread. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm, Tuesday, August 17.

Meetings will be conducted via Zoom, a video conferencing app. City boards and commissions will be led by their City staff liaisons. All electronic meetings will follow standard protocols and procedures for the respective board and commission.

