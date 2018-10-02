News Release: City Council Accepts City Attorney’s Resignation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Council Accepts City Attorney’s Resignation

GREENSBORO, NC (October 2, 2018) – The Greensboro City Council has accepted the resignation of City Attorney Tom Carruthers, effective immediately. City Council has appointed Jamiah Waterman to serve as the acting City Attorney.

Carruthers joined the legal department in 2009 and has served as the City Attorney since 2014.

“We appreciate Mr. Carruthers’ contributions and legal representation during the nine years he has been with the City of Greensboro,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We wish Tom all the best and much success in his future endeavors.”

“The last four years have been the highlight of my career to date and I am proud of my accomplishments and those of the entire staff,” said Carruthers. “It has been an honor to serve City Council and the residents of Greensboro. I am excited for my next challenge, but I will always cherish my experience with the City of Greensboro.”

In the coming months, City Council will conduct a national search to fill the City Attorney position.

