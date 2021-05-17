News Release: City Conducting Recycling Audit

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Conducting Recycling Audit

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is now conducting a recycling audit throughout the city. The audit focuses on the type of materials found in residential and commercial recycling containers. Until May 21, random samples will be collected from 60 different recycling routes and examined in order to identify the overall composition of recyclables, amount of contamination in recycling, and areas where recycling education needs to be enhanced.

Once the recycling audit is completed, results will be shared with the public. Residents can also follow along with the audit on the City’s social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @GSOGoesGreen and #RecycleRightGSO.

For information about what to recycle, visit the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects tool. Download GSO Collects from the app store or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects>.

