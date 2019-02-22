News Release: City Commission Hosts March 7 Workshop on Constitution and ‘Street Law’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Debby Davis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3640

City Commission Hosts March 7 Workshop on Constitution and ‘Street Law’

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2019) – Have you ever wondered how the US Constitution shapes criminal justice policies? If so, the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/legislative/greensboro-criminal-justice-advisory-commission> (GCJAC) is conducting a free workshop you may be interested in. The event, titled “Street Law and How the Constitution Effects Criminal Justice in Greensboro,” takes place from 5:30-7 pm Thursday, March 7, at Elon Law School, 201 N. Greene St.

GCJAC is a new board created by City Council in August to monitor, review, analyze, educate, advise and report on criminal justice issues and processes that affect Greensboro. GCJAC meets at 6 pm the third Thursday of each month at Central Library’s Tannenbaum-Sternberger Room, 219 N. Church St.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.