News Release: City Collecting Donations for Refugees

Contact: Jodie Stanley

May 1, 2022

City Collecting Donations for Refugees

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2022) – To show support for Greensboro’s refugees, the City’s Human Rights Department and the Culture Crew Employee Resource Group are holding a diaper and essential toiletries drive from May 2 to May 23. The following items are needed: any sizes of diapers, baby wipes, bar soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, sponges, deodorant, and regular (not bulk) sizes of shampoo and conditioner, hand sanitizer, lotion, and dish soap. Donations can be dropped off in designated bins at the following collection sites Mondays through Fridays during the location’s regular business hours:

* Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W Washington St.

* Water Resources Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.

* Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.

* Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

* Central Library, 219 N Church St.

* Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Rd.

* Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Donations will be given away to refugees who attend the annual World Refugee Day Celebration from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, June 18 at Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St. For more information, contact Jodie Stanley at 336-412-5748 or Shadi Zeidan at 336-373-2674.

World Refugee Day is sponsored by many local organizations. Learn more about the event online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/human-rights/commissions-committees-and-taskforces/international-advisory-committee/world-refugee-day/-fsiteid-1#!/> and on Facebook<m.facebook.com/events/508728787478161/>.

