News Release: City Closes Offices / Facilities for Thanksgiving Holiday

City Closes Offices / Facilities for Thanksgiving Holiday

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2018) – City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closed Thursday, November 22, and Friday, November 23, in observance of Thanksgiving. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Thursday, November 22. That day’s collections take place a day earlier on Wednesday, November 21. Collections on Friday, November 23 remain the same.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Thursday, November 22. Regular hours resume Friday, November 23.

* All branches of the Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum are closed Thursday, November 22, and Friday, November 23. Regular hours resume Saturday, November 24.

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and the weekend. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

* The Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, Greensboro Cultural Center, City Arts, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, Greensboro Youth Council, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Greensboro Beautiful and Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices are closed November 22 and 23. The City’s recreation centers and Smith Senior Center are closed Thursday, November 22 through Sunday, November 25. Lake Townsend, Lake Brandt and Lake Higgins are closed Thursday, November 22 and will re-open Friday, November 23. City cemeteries are open, but no services are allowed on Thanksgiving Day. Barber, Hester and Keeley parks are closed Thanksgiving Day only. Country Park closes after the “Gobbler Run” for the remainder of Thanksgiving Day and re-opens Friday, November 23. Gillespie Golf Course will operate from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day and resume normal operating hours on Friday, November 23. Public gardens and City trails are open to the public.

* There is no GTA or SCAT service on Thursday, November 22. On Friday, November 23, GTA and SCAT both run on a Saturday schedule. On Wednesday, November 21, there will be reduced service on HEAT Route 73. HEAT will not provide service Thursday through Sunday. All services return to normal on Monday, November 26.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-CITY (2489).

