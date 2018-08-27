News Release: City Closes Offices / Facilities for Labor Day

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Closes Offices / Facilities for Labor Day

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2018) – City offices are closed on Monday, September 3 in observance of Labor Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Monday, September 3. Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, September 4, and Tuesday’s collections take place Wednesday, September 5.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Monday, September 3.

* The Greensboro History Museum and all branches of the Greensboro Public Library system are closed on Monday, September 3.

* On Monday, September 3, GTA, HEAT and SCAT operate on a Saturday schedule, with GTA and SCAT services ending at 10 pm. GTA will not offer service on Route 17 or to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. HEAT will not offer late night service. Regular service on all routes resumes Tuesday, September 4

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers may call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

* Community recreation centers, Lake Higgins, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Senior Center, Greensboro Youth Council, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, City Arts, Greensboro Cultural Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 3. All city parks, gardens, spraygrounds, trails, cemeteries, Gillespie Golf Course, Lake Brandt, and Lake Townsend will be open to the public. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities resume on Tuesday, September 4.

