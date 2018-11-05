News Release: City Closes Offices and Facilities for Veterans’ Day

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Closes Offices and Facilities for Veterans’ Day

GREENSBORO, NC (November 5, 2018) – City offices are closed on Monday, November 12 in observance of Veterans’ Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

· No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Monday, November 12. That day’s collections take place on Tuesday, November 13 and Tuesday’s take place on Wednesday, November 14.

· The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Monday, November 12.

· The Greensboro History Museum and all branches of the Greensboro Public Library system are closed on Monday, November 12.

· The Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) operates on a normal schedule on Monday, November 12

· Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and the weekend. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

· Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices, recreation centers, Lake Higgins, Smith Senior Center, MainStream Resources, City Beautiful, Greensboro Youth Council, City Arts, Greensboro Cultural Center, and Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center will be closed on Monday, November 12. All City parks, gardens, trails, lakes, cemeteries, Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, and Gillespie Golf Course will be open on their normal operating schedules. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities resume on Tuesday, November 13.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.